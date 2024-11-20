Watch CBS News
Snow already causing perilous road conditions in parts of Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS —  Early morning snow across parts of Minnesota has already caused perilous driving conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website shows roads in western Minnesota covered in snow. 

Minnesota state troopers were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 94 near Downer in Clay County Wednesday morning.

There are three jackknifed semis blocking the highway near exit 15, Sgt. Jesse Grabow wrote on the social media platform X.  

Eastbound lanes are blocked.

Officials are warning drivers to take it easy as roads are slippery due to snow and ice.

In central Minnesota, 511 shows several crashes on I-94. 

The first one is westbound between Exits 171 and 167 in St. Cloud. There was different crash on eastbound lanes a between Exits 171 and 173 near St. Augusta.

The winter weather has also been affecting roads in the metro.

Delays were captured by 511 traffic cameras in Maple Grove during the morning rush hour due to a crash on eastbound lanes.

On Highway 62, a crash near Interstate 35W in Richfield caused backups for commuters. No one was hurt, according to MnDOT.

North Dakota Department of Transportation has a no travel advisory for most of the northern part of the state due to heavy snow, icy conditions and reduced visibility.

WCCO Staff
