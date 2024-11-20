Watch CBS News
Twin Cities to see trace amounts of snow Wednesday, with higher totals out west

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A system spreading across Minnesota Wednesday will bring minimal accumulation to the Twin Cities, but higher snow totals out west.

The metro is likely to get its first taste by 6 a.m., though it shouldn't affect the commute too much. Isolated, patchy snow showers will continue in the area through mid-morning. 

More consistent snowfall with heavier bands embedded will linger even longer in far western counties, where a winter weather advisory is in place until 6 p.m. Those areas could see 1-2 inches when it's all said and done, while the metro is likely to see a trace to half an inch.

Highs will be in the 30s, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The snow showers taper off later in the day, but cold conditions remain. Winds will gradually decrease overnight into Thursday.

From Thursday into the weekend, conditions will be dry and seasonably cool, with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s.

Early next week, a significant cold air mass arrives, bringing below average temperatures and the potential for wintry weather.

