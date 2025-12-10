Shoveling can trigger a heart attack. Here's how to clear snow safely.

After Tuesday's snow storm, Minnesotans have a little more work to do before hitting the streets on Wednesday.

It's not just plows clearing the snow, but people, too. From sidewalks and driveways, it's a job that can be tough on your body.

"I'm out here an hour before I have to go to work because I have a feeling my car is going to get stuck," said Claire Radtke of Minneapolis. "It's just been a rough winter."

Activity like this can cause your heart rate to rise more than you might think, according to Dr. Louis Kohl, a Hennepin Healthcare cardiologist.

"Shoveling is just more intense, both physically and aerobically, than many of the things we do in a regular day," Kohl said.

It can cause some scary situations if not taken seriously.

"Like any intense physical activity, shoveling can precipitate a heart attack," Kohl said.

He says if it's hard for you to walk up a couple flight of stairs, shoveling probably isn't the best idea.

Mayo Clinic says if you still have shoveling to do, remember to bend at your knees and not use your back.

Click here for more tips from Hennepin Healthcare. Also, click here for up-to-date information on snow emergencies in your area, and click here for the latest on school and business closings.