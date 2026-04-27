Singing protesters speak out against lifting of mining ban near Boundary Waters

Several dozen people gathered at Lake Como in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sunday, hoping to have their voices heard as they protested the lifting of the mining ban near one of the state's last true wilderness escapes.

Despite hours of pleas from Minnesota lawmakers, the U.S. Senate recently voted to open up 225,000 acres of land to copper sulfide mining near the Boundary Waters.

Sunday's event was put on by The Singing Resistance, a grassroots organization that uses song as a form of nonviolent protest. Organizers said well over 100 people showed up.

"We sing to bring that collective grief and that collective empowerment here to grow our masses and speak up for what we want and what we believe in," said Amanda Roloson, outreach coordinator for The Singing Resistance.

"My largest concern is that they start mining, right, and our waters are then contaminated and polluted and the wildlife will die, the waters, you know, will no longer be pure," said Claire Roth, a member of The Singing Resistance.

Advocates of mining near the Boundary Waters said it could bring in hundreds of jobs to northern Minnesota. Twin Metals Minnesota said they are "...committed to moving forward with the responsible development of our mineral resources for the benefit of Minnesota communities..."

Speakers at Sunday's event told the crowd to contact their elected officials. They did just that Sunday, sharing what they said was Gov. Tim Walz's personal cell phone number.

"I know there are some more steps that can be taken and we are out here gathering support," said Roloson.