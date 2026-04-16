Sen. Tina Smith holds Senate floor for hours ahead of expected vote on Boundary Waters mining

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith spoke for hours on the Senate floor Wednesday night in an attempt to block a vote to lift a mining ban near the Boundary Waters.

A vote on the controversial push is expected Thursday morning.

It's a fight that's been building for months, and last night, Smith took it to the Senate floor. She spoke for nearly five hours to try to stop this resolution before the expected vote.

In this image from Senate Television video, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks about the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota, on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Senate Television via AP) AP

The measure in question would use the Congressional Review Act to reverse a 20-year mining ban that was put in place in 2023. This would open the door for copper-nickel mining just upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Environmental groups warn a mine in this water-rich area could lead to contamination. There are also concerns about long-term pollution in the area known for hiking, camping and canoeing.

Smith said the proposal also ignores tribal treaty rights and the government's responsibility to consult Indigenous communities.

"These are tribal nations, Indigenous people that have lived in northern Minnesota, on the borderlands of northern Minnesota, for time immemorial, and they have treaties with the federal government," Smith said. "And yet this CRA before us today completely abrogates those tribal treaty rights. It ignores the responsibility of the federal government to consult with tribes, which has not been done, and that is why so many of the tribes across the country have come together to oppose this."

Smith also read part of a message from a Lakeville, Minnesota, resident.

"When making the decision to move to Minnesota, a huge draw for us was outdoors. We visit the Boundary Waters Canoe Area every year, and my kids know the feeling of a great hike and the beautiful scenery to go with it," Smith quoted. "If this resolution passes Congress, not only will my grandchildren not be able to enjoy this beautiful place, but my kids will watch it disappear before their eyes. Please protect this land, protect beauty and protect the feeling of a great hike."

Supporters argue lifting the ban could bring in hundreds of jobs, billions in economic impact and reduce reliance on foreign materials.

Twin Metals Minnesota supports the legislation, saying in part in a statement earlier this year, "Minnesota is fortunate to have both world-class mineral deposits and a stringent regulatory framework that ensures mining projects are held to the highest environmental and labor standards."

Twin Metals also said it is "committed to moving forward with the responsible development of our mineral resources for the benefit of Minnesota communities while also contributing to a stronger nation."

The resolution already passed the House. The Senate is set to vote at 10 a.m. Thursday.