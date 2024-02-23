Sheriff: Inmate at Crow Wing County Jail dies hours after being booked for DWI

BRAINERD, Minn. — An investigation is underway after an inmate died at Crow Wing County Jail.

According to the county sheriff's office, staff at the jail in Brainerd discovered the unresponsive male inmate inside a jail cell at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The inmate had been booked earlier in the evening for DWI, officials said.

RELATED: 1 taken into custody for allegedly firing rifle outside Brooklyn Park home

The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Department of Corrections are investigating the death.

There have been two other inmate deaths reported in Minnesota this February. On Feb. 3, a 29-year-old woman died at Waseca Federal Prison. On Feb. 14, a male inmate died at Northwest Regional Center in Crookston.

In all three instances, officials say the inmates were found unresponsive.