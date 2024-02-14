Watch CBS News
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in northwestern Minnesota jail

By WCCO Staff

CROOKSTON, Minn. — An inmate found unresponsive in a northern Minnesota jail Wednesday morning later died at a hospital, authorities said.

He was found unresponsive at the Northwest Regional Correction Center in Crookston around 9 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. First responders took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office did not publicly identify the inmate, and his cause of death has yet to be determined. Authorities also did not say if he was found in his cell or elsewhere in the facility.

The inmate's death is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

