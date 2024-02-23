1 taken into custody for allegedly firing rifle outside Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — Police have taken a person into custody for allegedly firing a rifle outside of a home in Brooklyn Park late Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 9000 block of Idaho Avenue North just before midnight, with the caller saying that the suspect was "actively firing" the rifle.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was deployed in an effort to monitor the situation, as officers approached.

Police say they were able to take one person into custody "without further incident." They noted that there was evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The suspect has not been identified, nor is it clear whether criminal charges will be pursued.