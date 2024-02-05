Watch CBS News
Waseca prison reports death of 29-year-old inmate

By WCCO Staff

WASECA, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate died inside a southern Minnesota jail Sunday evening.

Jessica Wallowingbull, 29, was found unresponsive inside the Waseca Federal Prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison.

Employees attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical services. Her cause of death has not been announced.

Wallowingbull was sentenced in Wyoming to 45 months in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. She had been in the Waseca facility for almost a year at the time of her death.

In May last year, a 36-year-old inmate died at FCI Waseca, making Wallowingbull's death the second inmate death in a year.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of Wallowingbull's death.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 5, 2024

