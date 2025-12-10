26-year-old found guilty in Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust gets 3 years supervised release

Shardai Allen, one of nine people charged in Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release.

Allen, 26, and eight others are accused of purchasing fentanyl pills from suppliers in Phoenix and hiding them inside stuffed animals. They then mailed them to addresses around the Twin Cities.

Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties initiated a joint investigation and seized six packages contained over 30,000 grams of fentanyl pills, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in 2024. The office originally charged six people, including Allen, but that number increased in March of 2024 when three others were accused of having a role in the ring.

All the defendants pleaded guilty. Two of them are awaiting sentencing.