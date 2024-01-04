6 charged in the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota history

How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Six people have been charged for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed fentanyl throughout the Twin Cities, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Thursday.

Charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl were filed against Cornell Chandler Jr., 24, Robiel Williams, 23, Quijuan Bankhead, 30, Stardasha Davenport-Mounger, 24, Fo'Tre White, 26, and Shardai Allen, 24.

Court documents say the six conspired to distribute fentanyl across Minnesota between August and December 2022.

Several of the defendants are alleged to have traveled to Phoenix to obtain fentanyl pills. The pills would then be hid inside stuffed animals and mailed to addresses in and around the Twin Cities, charges claim.

Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties initiated a joint investigation into the trafficking ring, resulting in the seizure of over 30,000 grams of fentanyl pills.

In addition to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, White is charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon and one count of possession of a machinegun.

It's an epidemic, claiming lives. The latest bust could have killed thousands of people.

An investigation by the Washington County Drug Task Force in partnership with several agencies led to the biggest fentanyl bust, in state history.

Investigators say the 280,000 pills with an estimated value of more than $2 million were seized.

Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry says there were some pills that exceeded twice the lethal limit.

"We don't want these things in our communities at all," Starry said. "These drug dealers don't care who they hurt."

Six people are charged with buying the synthetic drug in Arizona and packing them in popular stuffed animals, called Squishmallows.

"They didn't think we will look in Teddy Bears or find it in Teddy Bears, but we will find it," Starry promised.

Bridgette Norring says it's a relief to know all these pills are not on the streets.

"280,000 pills, that's 280,000 lives saved," she said.

Norring's son Devin died in April 2020 after self-medicating with a Percocet for a migraine and cracked molar.

"That pill was a fake and contained 100% fentanyl and killed my son," Norring said. "It's devastating that we have these individuals putting these pills out there into our community."

In 2022, opioid overdoses took more than 1,000 lives, a heartbreaking number that increases year after year.

Starry and Norring both believe educating people on Narcan, a medicine that reverses overdoses can save lives.

"Get Narcan in your home have it on your person, you just never know," she said.