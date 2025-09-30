One month in, businesses say Shakopee Social District isn't bringing in crowds

Businesses say Shakopee Social District has yet to deliver crowds

Businesses say Shakopee Social District has yet to deliver crowds

Shakopee Brewhall - Taproom & Coffeehouse sits nestled in the one-month-old Shakopee Social District in the southern Twin Cities metro community.

The district is split into two zones: Downtown, where the brewhall is, and the other just outside Canterbury Park.

The initiative lets people bring open alcoholic drinks onto the streets and inside participating businesses, so long as you have a social district cup that's provided by area establishments.

The goal? Boost foot traffic for area businesses. A social district in Anoka has been an apparent success, while residents in Stillwater remain split over the idea.

"The first week was, I would say, pretty busy. A lot of people were really interested in finding out what this was all about," said John Nguyen, a bartender and barista at Shakopee Brewhall.

Ever since that first week, Nguyen said it's gotten a bit slow. Those with other businesses in the area agree.

No social cups were spotted during Tuesday's early evening hours.

"I hope it picks up," said Nguyen.

Michael Kerski, director of planning and development for the City of Shakopee, is pinning his hopes on the upcoming 19,000 Mystic Lake Amphitheater, adjacent to Canterbury Park.

"I think it's still a little early, it's only been about a month, literally," said Kerski.

He said he thinks the large shows will bring in crowds and more open containers when it opens next summer.

"You'll see a lot more Canterbury people leaving Badger Hill and some of the other places walking to the amphitheater, so they'll be able to carry their drink with them," said Kerski.

The social district is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween, with additional holiday hours for a few days in December.