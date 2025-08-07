Stillwater contemplates opening social district, allowing public drinking downtown

By WCCO reporter Ashley Grams

A sip and stroll social district found success in Anoka, Minnesota, but it's up for debate in Stillwater.

"I'm pretty well squarely on the fence with this one," Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said.

Residents are too, according to a questionnaire sent out by the city. Just over 50% of those surveyed say they're opposed, or slightly opposed and 44% say they're in favor or slightly in favor.

"I can see it both ways," said Maryann Grogan, who lives in the area and believes it would be beneficial for businesses, even though there may be downsides. "I understand the residents and concern for people who might take advantage of the ability to walk around with more alcohol maybe than they need."

The historic town on the St. Croix River is one of three in Minnesota that have the option to put a social district into practice, with approval from the state legislature.

The Stillwater city survey identified some areas of concern, like public intoxication and littering.

"People have a fear of turning into Vegas or New Orleans," said Kozlowski. "I definitely want to say that is certainly not our intent, to turn downtown Stillwater into Vegas, people throwing beads off the balconies kind of scenario."

Kozlowski is interested in a pilot program, before making a full commitment.

A trial run is something Sara Jespersen, owner of the Mad Capper, can get behind. She's curious to see if the social district will enhance the Stillwater experience.

"I think part of this, what the hope is, is that it creates a really unique community, social environment inside and outside," Jespersen said.

She also believes the social district may have the ability to make the downtown area safer, since some customers already try and take drinks to go.

"I think it's happening right now," Jespersen said. "I find my glasses on the sidewalk, people are sneaking them out. This would formalize the process so we can also be a little bit safer."

Matt Onken, the owner of Green Bridge Coffee across the street, says he's neutral on the subject and isn't convinced the district would affect his business one way or another.

The city hasn't made a decision yet and is still hoping to get more input from downtown residents before moving forward.

"We're trying to get as much input as we can really from our residents and our downtown residents," Kozlowski said. "Unlike other communities that have implemented this we have a lot of people that are actually living in downtown Stillwater."

While Stillwater moves forward cautiously, Shakopee has already set a date for the opening of its social district. The Shakopee city website says people can start drinking in designated areas in September. The district will close for the year in October.