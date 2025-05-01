Anoka Social District brings back "sip and stroll" for 3rd summer in a row

It's May, it's spring, it's patio season, and now it's also time to "sip and stroll" at Anoka's Social District.

For the third straight summer, the city's downtown will allow visitors to grab their alcoholic beverages to go and enjoy them in select other businesses and even in Riverfront Memorial Park.

"The Anoka Social District has been a great success bringing in new faces to see our city and to experience all we have to offer," Mayor Erik Skogquist said. "I couldn't be happier with how the City of Anoka and all of our downtown businesses have worked towards a common goal, and look forward to more creative partnerships to enhance the vibrancy and social interactions that make Anoka unique."

First piloted for a month in 2023, the district went the whole season last year and will be open now daily thru October 5th.

There are eight participating bars and restaurants where patrons can purchase drinks in the specially marked "Social District" cups: 10K Brewing, 201 Tavern - Beer Garden & Grill & Speakeasy, Ambi Wine Bar, Casa Rio, Ibiza West, MaGillycuddy's, The Wheelhouse, and Serums Good Time Emporium.

The Anoka Lions Club also has a license and will sell drinks during the Rockin' on the Rum Concerts series at the park.

Davis Pearson, who owns TimeFrames antique store, told WCCO News he's been pleasantly surprised by the program's success.

"Mainly I was worried about people coming in hammered," he quipped. "I haven't had any issues at all. People like to grab a drink, then go to shops, come in here or other stores, and search around for toys and music they used to have."

Pearson added that the district has even proven to be a boon for his business.

"You can say that once people started drinking and they get loosened up they're more willing to dip into their pocket."

Lawmakers consider allowing districts across Minnesota

Anoka remains the only city in Minnesota to have an social district, and was specially chosen by lawmakers to be its pilot in the 2022 Omnibus Liquor Bill. The Legislature, however, has since given the green light to both Shakopee and Stillwater to consider opening their own districts, but not until at least this coming fall.

There is also momentum in Saint Paul to pass a bill that would expand the potential for social districts to all municipailities across the state.

"It's proven in Anoka that it's not just about beer. It's about community," Sen. Aric Putnam (DFL-St. Cloud) explained to WCCO News. "We have a lot of downtowns that are struggling and this is a reason to bring people down in a central space where they can share in each other's company, in music, and art, and in beer. It really has tremendous potential for the whole state.