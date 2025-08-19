Watch CBS News
Minnesota's largest outdoor music venue named "Mystic Lake Amphitheater"

The amphitheater set to become Minnesota's largest outdoor music venue officially has a name.

During an event held on Tuesday morning, state and local leaders announced the 19,000-seat Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee is set to open in the summer of 2026 with a slate of 30 events scheduled.

In all, Live Nation Entertainment and Mystic Lake — the latter owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community — expect an annual economic impact of more than $130 million, as well as 700 permanent jobs.

12p-vo-shakopee-project-wcco8j9m.jpg
WCCO

Minneapolis-based Swervo Development Corporation is building the amphitheater on 37 acres of land purchased from Canterbury Park, and last year promised visitors "breathtaking 360-degree views of the Minnesota River Valley," along with "expansive hangout spaces both indoors and outside" and "full season packages in luxury suites and boxes."

Swervo also said the amphitheater will also serve as the "anchor tenant" to the $400 million Canterbury Commons project.

Thanks to new legislation, parts of Shakopee — including Canterbury and downtown — will become a social district starting next month, meaning folks can stroll around while sipping alcoholic beverages.  

6p-pkg-shakopee-amphith-wcco3b8w.jpg
Swervo Construction

It's a move city and state leaders say will help elevate the experience.

"We do hospitality well down here. We've done hospitality well down here for decades," said state Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake. "When you think of Valleyfair, and Canterbury [Park], and Mystic Lake [Casino] and the Renaissance Festival, this is who we are."

This will be the fifth venue operated by Live Nation in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, alongside the Fillmore Minneapolis next to Target Field, Uptown Theater, Varsity Theater and the Somerset Amphitheater.

