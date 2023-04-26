Senate lawmakers unveil tax bill, including child care assistance credits, social security savings

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Lawmakers in the Minnesota Senate unveiled a proposal on Wednesday morning which would provide $4 billion in tax relief over 4 years for Minnesotans.

The plan included a range of cuts and credits from child care assistance to social security savings.

The proposal includes one-time checks back to tax payers $558 for couples and $279 for single filers, with additional money for dependents based on income limits. It's a smaller amount than proposals from Gov. Tim Walz and House Democrats, whose plan calls for up to $1,375 for a family of three children.

The sweeping bill also includes $325 million for local governments in public safety funds, a tax credit for low income families, and child care credit to help afford those costs.

Additionally, 76% of seniors would pay no taxes on their social security benefits, but that falls short of full elimination of state taxes on that income for seniores.

"There are no new tax increase on individuals in the state of Minnesota - not one," emphasized Sen. Ann Rest, DFL- New Hope.

Not included is House Democrats' vision for a "millionaires" tax, or a fifth tax bracket for the state's wealthiest residents. It's one of the sticking points lawmakers will have to sort out in session's final weeks.

Republicans criticize plans for tax hikes when the state has a surplus of $17.5 billion.

They have their own $13 billion billion dollar plan for tax cuts that includes larger rebate checks, making all social security income tax free, and permanent tax rate cuts.

The plan also calls for paying off the Vikings stadium 23 years early -- saving taxpayers hundreds of millions in the long run.