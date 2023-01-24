Gov. Walz's budget proposal expected Tuesday

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz is expected to reveal his budget proposal for the 2023 session Tuesday afternoon.

With the DFL trifecta and a massive state surplus, the governor has the opportunity to push for some big investments.

State leaders hope that Walz's budget proposal will shed a light on some of the finer details of his more than $50 billion plan to fund government services and schools over the next two years. Paid medical and family leave and free school lunches have been at the top of the Walz agenda since winning his re-election in November, and are two items to be addressed in his budget proposal.

Walz is also expected to reveal his plans for combating catalytic converter thefts, and has floated the idea of putting additional money towards local communities to use for public safety.

The full budget document will be released at 1 p.m., and then legislators will take the reigns from there. They'll use the governor's proposal as a starting point, then see where their priorities align.

Legislators will need to draft a two-year budget plan before they adjourn, but arguably their biggest challenge will be deciding what to do with the state's $17.6 billion budget surplus.