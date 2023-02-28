GOP announces "give it back" tax relief plan after surplus forecast

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The latest economic outlook shows Minnesota with a considerable budget surplus of $17.5 billion. Minnesota's budget commissioner says it shows a strong economy with lower inflation and a milder recession than previously anticipated.

With that news came a resurgence in debate at the Minnesota State Capitol on how to spend it over the next two years.

On Tuesday, Republicans announced a "Give it Back" tax relief plan. They say the plan would return $13 billion to taxpayers over the next two years. Republican Party members of the House and Senate are presenting four ways to do it.

"That's eliminating social security tax, that's permanent ongoing income tax relief, that's property tax relief for Minnesotans, and that's one-time relief for Minnesota in the form of money back to them in a one-time check," Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said.

Republican lawmakers say those checks would be about $1,250 for single filers, and $2,500 for joint filers. Additionally, parents would see an $1,800 tax credit per child under the age of 18 "without strings attached on its purpose or use."

Democratic Party members, who currently hold the power at the capitol, say the surplus provides an opportunity to pass priorities with child care, education and health care.

They also vowed "responsible" budgeting.