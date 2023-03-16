Walz, Flanagan revised budget nearly doubles funding for public safety plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday announced their revised "One Minnesota" budget proposal.

The revised budget includes $550 million to support local governments with public safety, nearly doubling the previous funding slotted for public safety.

.⁦@GovTimWalz⁩ announces supplemental budget bill that includes $250 million dollars more for Public Safety and a new $2500 tax credit for new electric cars @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/wqCqUCovom — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 16, 2023

"By investing in local public safety across the state, this budget laser-focuses on ensuring Minnesotans feel safe in their homes, at their schools, and in their communities," Walz said. "With a diverse and growing economy, we have an opportunity to make investments that will improve the health and safety of Minnesotans in every neighborhood, in every community across the state. Let's get this done."

The revised budget also includes $240 million to replace lead service lines and a $2,500 tax credit for those who buy electric vehicles.

"By making historic investments in public safety, clean drinking water, opioid and substance use disorder recovery, and workforce development, the One Minnesota Budget lays clear how government can and should improve the lives of the communities and people it serves," Flanagan said. "At its core, our revised budget strengthens our ability to support safe and vibrant communities in every part of our state. I am energized by the opportunity to get this done for Minnesotans."

Walz says the newest version of the budget emphasizes public safety, along with his previously announced priorities of ending child poverty, investing in kids and education. Details on the plan can be found here.