Sen. Klobuchar met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy prior to tense Oval Office exchange

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected to discuss the bipartisan meeting she attended Friday in Washington D.C. with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which preceded a chaotic exchange in the Oval Office that ended with Zelenskyy being told to leave the White House.

Klobuchar had previously announced a Friday afternoon news conference with Rep. Kelly Morrison to discuss the impact of proposed cuts to Medicaid. WCCO's Esme Murphy is there and will have updates from Klobuchar on the meeting with Zelenskyy.

Following Friday morning's meeting. Klobuchar took to X to say she was "honored to take part in the hour-long discussion" with Zelensky and a bipartisan group of senators that included Sens. Chris Coons and Lindsay Graham.

"There is strong bipartisan support in the Senate for Ukraine's freedom and democracy," Klobuchar said.

