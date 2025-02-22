The Ukrainian American Center honoring those three years on

Minnesotans and Ukrainians gather on third anniversary of invasion to honor and remember those lost

Traditional music was part of a somber and uniting event inside a packed auditorium. The Ukrainian American Center in Minneapolis offered the community a chance to honor the lives lost and recognize the ongoing fight. Among those offering a helping hand were Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

Minnesota's Senior Senator met with Ukrainian soldiers who've seen the front lines of this war.

"I stand with them and so do many others Democrats and Republicans," said Klobuchar.

So many people in one room showing the breadth of the impact three years on. Impact felt by families like the Balkans, who moved to Champlin two years ago. They say the loved-ones they left behind mean the war is never far from their mind.

"Our family is still there and we're really worried about them," said Anna Blakan as she translated for her mother Yevhenian Balkan.

Their story is a familiar one in Minnesota. Senator Klobuchar says Minnesota is one of the leading places for Ukrainian immigrants and refugees to settle. She continues to support Ukrainian leadership.

"I have met President Zelenskyy. He is a true patriot for his country," Klobuchar added.

Despite President Trump referring to Zelenskyy as a "dictator" earlier this week. But the crowd in Northeast Minneapolis says it will take American support from both sides to secure Ukraine's future.

"I hope that congress will rise up and that democrats and republicans get together to fight this injustice," said Cecelia Dillon, who attended the event from Minnetonka.

When WCCO asked the Balkans if there's any hope for their country, Yevhenian said, "Yes, all the time. Yes, there's hope."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was also at Saturday's ceremony. In a recent Facebook post, he said: "We continue to stand by our friends and neighbors in the Ukrainian community."