Scott Jensen drops out of Minnesota governor's race, will run for state auditor

Scott Jensen says he is pivoting his aspirations for statewide office, dropping out of the Minnesota governor's race and instead launching his campaign for state auditor.

"Over the last two months, we have seen heartbreaking and dramatic changes in the everyday landscape of Minnesota life. And our state's problems cannot be fixed by simply replacing a leader. Our biggest problem right now is broken trust, and we all have an obligation to try and fix it," he said.

Jensen was the Republican gubernatorial nominee in 2022, but lost to Gov. Tim Walz by more than 192,000 votes.

Seeking a rematch, Jensen announced another run for governor last summer, becoming one of a dozen Republican hopefuls.

Since then the list has started to dwindle as Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, businessman Kendall Qualls and MyPillow mogul Mike Lindell emerge as the top candidates, according to party polling.

"I am confident that one of my colleagues will be well-positioned to win in November," Jensen said in his announcement on Monday. "I'm doing this because other talented servants can and will work with the legislature, sign bills, and enforce our laws."

Jensen said that the state needs a "watchdog" amid a statewide fraud scandal. Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha — who announced last year that she won't be seeking a third term in office — has said that she did all to stop the Feeding Our Future scheme, and it is the duty of the legislative auditor to lead fraud investigations.

Rep. Elliott Engen, GOP-Lino Lakes, and Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, are also running for auditor.