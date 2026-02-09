Daughter of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate "killed in a violent crime," GOP says

The daughter of a Minnesota gubernatorial candidate was killed Friday in an apparent attempted murder-suicide involving her husband.

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota, say 22-year-old Hallie Marie Tobler was found dead Friday night inside the apartment she shared with her husband off 33rd Street South and 40th Avenue, about a mile north of Interstate 94 in the rural, south-central section of the city."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Hallie Tobler died from "multiple stab wounds." Police say her husband, a 23-year-old man, suffered "life-threatening injuries" believed to be self-inflicted. He is currently in custody while being treated at St. Cloud Hospital.

The Republican Party of Minnesota announced in a statement posted to Facebook Monday morning that gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson has suspended his campaign after his daughter was "killed in a violent crime."

"Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for Governor of Minnesota," party officials wrote. "We ask all Minnesotans to join us in lifting up the Johnson family during this incredibly painful time. We also extend our gratitude to the first responders and law enforcement officers involved and ask for patience and compassion as the investigation continues."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. Police are asking for anyone with information on this case to call 320-251-1200. Tips can also be submitted online to the Tri-County Crime Stoppers, or via phone at 1-800–255-1301.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.