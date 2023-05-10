Sauk Rapids man arrested after setting his home on fire amid mental health emergency

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – A central Minnesota man is in custody after authorities say his set his home on fire in the midst of a mental health emergency.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a man called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report that a 29-year-old Sauk Rapids man was "making threatening statements about a gun," and was threatening to burn his own garage down.

The caller told police that he went to the man's residence to find a detached garage had been set on fire. The homeowner tried to flee the scene in a vehicle, but the caller blocked him from leaving.

First responders arrived to find the fire had spread to the homeowner's attached garage and home. Multiple gunshots were then heard nearby, and deputies eventually located the homeowner – who was armed with "several firearms" – by an outbuilding on his property.

After a struggle, deputies were able to detain him and take him to an area hospital for evaluation. The sheriff's office says the man's home and garages "were severely damaged by the fire."

The homeowner was eventually transported to the Benton County Jail, where he awaits criminal charges.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.



NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.