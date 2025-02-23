Man pleads guilty to role in deadly road rage shooting outside Rochester Chick-fil-A

Is road rage getting worse in America?

A 28-year-old Rochester man entered a guilty plea on Thursday for his role in a deadly road rage incident outside a Chick-fil-A last February.

Jose Gutierrez Ojeda pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender for the Feb. 3, 2024 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Gutierrez Ojeda was driving a Nissan with Isaac Gutierrez as a passenger.

When Gutierrez Ojeda tried to back into a parking spot, he blocked a driver in a Chevrolet Suburban. Gutierrez Ojeda drove a short distance and the driver in the Suburban followed before both drivers stopped and left their vehicles.

Another man got out of the Suburban and a fight ensued. That's when Gutierrez got out of the Nissan and shot the driver of the Suburban in the head, the complaint says. The victim was hospitalized and later died.

Authorities identified Gutierrez and Gutierrez Ojeda using witness statements and surveillance video.

In October, a judge sentenced Gutierrez to 60 months in prison for second-degree murder.

According to Gutierrez Ojeda's guilty plea petition, his lawyers can argue for a down departure at sentencing, but it is not guaranteed a judge will grant it.