Man, 20, sentenced in road rage killing outside Rochester Chick-fil-A

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 20-year-old man will spend over four years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting in Rochester that happened earlier this year.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Isaac Gutierrez to 60 months in prison for second-degree murder without intent. Gutierrez was given a credit of 297 days served, bringing his total prison time to just over four years.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near a Chick-fil-A and Savers thrift store in February.

According to the criminal complaint, Gutierrez was riding in a Nissan driven by his brother, Jose Gutierrez Ojeda. When he tried to back into a parking spot, he blocked a motorist driving a Chevrolet Suburban. Gutierrez Ojeda and the driver and a passenger of the Suburban got out of their vehicles and started fighting.

That's when Gutierrez, from Rochester, got out of the Nissan and shot the driver of the Suburban, the complaint says. The victim was hospitalized and later died.

Authorities identified Gutierrez and Gutierrez Ojeda using witness statements and surveillance video. Both men are in custody.

In the Nissan, authorities found a handgun and additional ammunition.

Gutierrez Ojeda was charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of terroristic threats and two counts of aiding an offender. His next court hearing is on Dec. 11.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 5, 2024, before charges were filed.