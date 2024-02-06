2 charged in road rage killing outside Rochester Chick-fil-A

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal Rochester shooting investigators are characterizing as road rage.

Isaac Gutierrez, 20, is accused of pulling the trigger and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault, according to Olmsted County court documents filed Tuesday. Jose Gutierrez Ojeda, 26, faces one count of second-degree assault and one count of terroristic threats.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near a Chick-fil-A and Savers thrift store off of Broadway Avenue South Saturday afternoon.

Gutierrez Ojeda was driving a Nissan with Gutierrez as a passenger, a criminal complaint said. When he tried to back into a parking spot, he blocked a driver in a Chevrolet Suburban. Gutierrez Ojeda drove a short distance and the driver in the Suburban followed before both drivers stopped and left their vehicles.

Another man got out of the Suburban and a fight ensued. That's when Gutierrez got out of the Nissan and shot the driver of the Suburban in the head, the complaint alleges. The victim was hospitalized and later died.

Authorities identified Gutierrez and Gutierrez Ojeda using witness statements and surveillance video. Both men are in custody.

In the Nissan, authorities found a handgun and additional ammunition.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 5, 2024, before charges were filed.