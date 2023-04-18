Red Wing homeowners and business clear their ground floors as flood waters rise

RED WING, Minn. -- The Mississippi River in Red Wing is already flowing over its banks and is expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday.

The community is preparing for the river to crest at 16.5 feet later this week.

Levee Park and Bay Point Park in downtown Red Wing are almost entirely under water.

"In comparison, yeah it's been a lot worse, but we're used to it," said Jeff Hardy, who came down to look at the flooding on Tuesday afternoon with his wife, Margie.

The couple was not alone. Several others out on their dog walks or a coffee social hour stood by the edge of the rising water.

"We're hoping it doesn't get any worse than it is," said Margie Hardy.

Flood water is getting pumped out into the streets and back down the drains from bottom floor of the Historic St. James Hotel parking ramp.

"It's 2.5 feet deep down there already," said John Ogden, who does maintenance for the hotel.

Ogden says this happens every time the Mississippi floods.

"It comes up from the river through the drains and all the sewers," said Ogden.

John Plehal said the river started rising in his yard on Sunday and by Monday his yard was completely covered in water.

"Having a home down by the river, we know we have to deal with this every 4 to 5 years on average," said Plehal.

The water eventually made its way inside the lower level of his home.

"We have about almost knee high now and we're expecting about a foot more before it's over," said Plehal.

Plehal says he still wouldn't change his choice to live along the Mississippi River.

"It's a special place, so it's worth the clean up," said Plehal.

Several of the access roads along the river - on both the Minnesota and Wisconsin side - are now closed due to flooding.