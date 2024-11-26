Minnesotans gear up for return of bitter cold

We are finally getting that true taste of cold weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hats, gloves and mittens are making a comeback on Tuesday as Minnesotans feel the coldest air since March.

"Try your best to enjoy it," Mike Row said.

Row came to Lake Como in St. Paul to walk around the lake. He was one of the few ready to brave the cold.

"It's very quiet compared to what it usually is," Row said.

Working years as a mail carrier, Row says he prefers the chilly season.

"I prefer the winter as to the summer because you can always add more layers," he said. "But you can't take, you can only take so much off in the summer."

Other winter walkers agree that layers are key.

"Layers! I've got my fleece-lined tights on," Mary Jetter said.

Jetter says embracing the cold is all about perspective.

"I think you get used to it. I mean, now it's like when it gets to 70 degrees, it's hot," she said.

Over at Frattallone's on Grand Avenue, store manager Dan Bougie knows the bitter blast means his store will be busy.

"We're seeing a lot of people getting ice melt, to keep those sidewalks and driveways safe," Bougie said. "We're going to finally see shovels. Maybe. Not a lot of them last year."

While a cold snap happens every winter season, it can be a tough chill pill to swallow.

"How come I can't remember it being this cold [laughs]?" Terri Jensen said.

"We're always so surprised," said daughter Emily Jensen. "We don't love the cold. The cold's not our favorite. But we're lifelong Minnesotans."

The Twin Cities can expect to stay below-freezing this holiday week. Some say you can either embrace it, or escape it.

"With the wind the last couple of days, it's been like, 'OK, no more mucking around. It's here to stay and dress up,'" Tom Jandric said.

