Cold Thanksgiving week continues; light snow possible Wednesday, Thursday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 26, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 26, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 26, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will remain cold in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 20s under partly cloudy skies.

That cold will stick around through the week, and in fact, by the weekend it will be downright frigid.

On Wednesday, temperatures will remain below freezing. Light snow is possible during the day, with a low chance for minor accumulation.

Below-normal temperatures continue on Thanksgiving, with the potential for a few flurries, though nothing significant is expected.

Heading into the weekend, reinforcing cold air will push lows below zero in some areas, with subzero wind chills.

On Sunday, temperatures plunge further, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.