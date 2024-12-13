NFL legend Randy Moss reveals cancer diagnosis, surgery

MINNEAPOLIS — After announcing that he was stepping away from broadcasting earlier this month, NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss informed fans Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram livestream Friday afternoon, Moss told fans worried about his health that he's a "cancer survivor." He disclosed that he spent six days in the hospital and underwent surgery. He thanked his team of doctors and all those who prayed for him.

"I am a cancer survivor," Moss said. "Some trying times, but we made it through."

Moss said doctors found cancer in the bile duct "right between the pancreas and the liver."

"I didn't think I would ever be in this position, as healthy as I thought I was," he said.

ESPN Monday Night Countdown personality Randy Moss stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. Andy Clayton-King / AP

Moss, 47, stepped away from his broadcasting role at ESPN earlier this month, with the network citing a "personal health challenge" as the reason.

The Minnesota Vikings legend first revealed his health issues to fans on Instagram on Dec. 1, saying he "has been battling something internal" and asking for prayers.

Since then, Moss has received an outpouring of support from media colleagues, former players and the Vikings organization.

"I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We love Randy and know our fanbase feels the same way."

Moss played 14 seasons in the league with the Vikings, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers and is fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292) and second in receiving touchdowns (156). He retired in 2012, joined ESPN in 2016 and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.