Randy Moss stepping away from ESPN to deal with health issue

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings legend Randy Moss will step away from his broadcasting role at ESPN "to focus on a personal health challenge," the network announced Friday.

Moss addressed his health issues in a video on social media last weekend, saying he "has been battling something internal."

Here's ESPN's full statement:

"Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready."

Moss, 47, has not disclosed the exact nature of his health problems, but said, "Your boy gonna get through it, I've got a great team of doctors and I got a great family around me." Moss did address viewers' concerns about his eyes appearing yellow during a broadcast, saying he planned to wear sunglasses occasionally. He also encouraged men to get their yearly checkups and blood work done.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was Moss' teammate on the New England Patriots, offered the organization's support for the NFL great earlier in the week.

"I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support," O'Connell said. "We love Randy and know our fanbase feels the same way. Really revered by all fans and really by all NFL fans, the Hall of Famer that he is. Just want to let him know that we're here for him. Here from Eagan. And we always got his back. So, just well wishes and support to him."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer joined ESPN in 2016, four years after his retirement from the NFL. Across 14 seasons in the league — including two separate stints with the Vikings — Moss compiled 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. Only Jerry Rice has more receiving touchdowns.