Vikings coach addresses health concerns of former teammate Randy Moss: "We always got his back"

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings organization is responding to the news that legendary wide receiver Randy Moss is battling health issues.

Over the weekend, Moss, an NFL Hall of Famer, revealed that he is "battling something internal" and asked for prayers. The 47-year-old didn't disclose specific details, but did encourage men to "get y'all checkups, get your blood work done."

Moss also said he may occasionally be wearing sunglasses on TV now, acknowledging viewer concerns about his eyes appearing yellow in recent appearances.

During a media availability Wednesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell responded to the news of Moss's health issues.

"I just want to, on behalf of the whole Minnesota Vikings organization, just send him our well wishes and support," O'Connell said. "We love Randy and know our fanbase feels the same way. Really revered by all fans and really by all NFL fans, the Hall of Famer that he is. Just want to let him know that we're here for him. Here from Eagan. And we always got his back. So, just well wishes and support to him."

O'Connell, a former backup quarterback, recalled his time with Moss during his stint with the New England Patriots. The Patriots drafted O'Connell in the third round of the 2008 NFL draft and later waived him during the 2009 preseason.

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss joked around with quarterbacks Tom Brady, right and Kevin O'Connell as the New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, August 16, 2009. Staff Photo by Matthew West. Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

"I remember in my first practice, I remember throwing him a patented go ball to him. Kinda got to him a little end over end. And I think instead of catching it, he spiked it down on the ground," O'Connell said, smiling.

O'Connell says his locker was close to Moss's during his time with the team.

"Just always was so wildly impressed by the way he prepared," he said. "Just how much the game meant to him. He loved playing football. He was a great teammate to everybody in that locker room. His energy, infectious energy, really made us a better team and made players around him better. He's one of the greatest to ever do it, clearly. Hall of Famer."

The coach said that as a young player, he "couldn't have been exposed to any higher level of football" being around quarterback Tom Brady, Moss and coach Bill Belichick, saying it had a "huge impact" on him.

The Vikings drafted Moss 21st overall in 1998. He immediately tore up the league and the Vikings' record books. In 2005, the team traded him to the Oakland Raiders. After two years there, he was traded to the New England Patriots, where he set the single-season receiving touchdown record with 23. Moss had another stint in Minnesota, then spent time with the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers before retiring in 2012. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and is fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292) and second in receiving touchdowns (156).

Among Vikings, Moss is second only to Cris Carter in receiving yardage and touchdowns.