Man charged with DWI in double fatal Minnesota crash said after he was "hoping to tear into it tonight," charges say

A southern Minnesota man with at least two prior DWI convictions is accused of again driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed two people.

The crash occurred Saturday morning on Highway 56 in Randolph, Minnesota. Responding officers found an SUV and a pickup truck, both with front-end damage, according to a criminal complaint. The SUV was also on fire.

Two people in the SUV — 68-year-old Peter Olson and 49-year-old Patricia Olson — died at the scene.

Witnesses pointed out the driver of the pickup truck to police, and charging documents identified him as 28-year-old Seth Nechville. Though he admitted to driving the truck, he "gave varying versions of where he was going and where he was coming from," the complaint states. Officers said they smelled alcohol on him and that his eyes were bloodshot and watery.

Nechville denied drinking before the crash, but said, "I'm hoping to tear into it tonight," the complaint states.

Officers arrested Nechville and drew his blood to test for intoxication. The results are still pending. He was taken to a hospital, where he then admitted to drinking the night before, investigators said.

"He stated he did not feel the effects of the alcohol but looking back on the situation he should not have drove," the complaint states.

Brake marks on the roadway and a driver complaint before the crash indicate Nechville was driving in the wrong direction along Highway 56 before the crash.

He is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree DWI.

Nechville was convicted of DWI in 2019 and 2023, according to charging documents.