Two killed in head on crash near Randolph, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people near Randolph on Saturday morning.

Officials say a 28-year-old from Kenyon in a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way on Highway 56 when it hit a GMC Terrain head-on.

The driver of the GMC and his passenger were both killed, according to state patrol.

Investigators also say the 28-year-old pickup driver was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The driver was air lifted to a hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown.

