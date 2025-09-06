Watch CBS News
Two killed in head on crash near Randolph, Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people near Randolph on Saturday morning. 

Officials say a 28-year-old from Kenyon in a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way on Highway 56 when it hit a GMC Terrain head-on. 

The driver of the GMC and his passenger were both killed, according to state patrol. 

Investigators also say the 28-year-old pickup driver was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The driver was air lifted to a hospital, the extent of his injuries are unknown. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

