Frost's Taylor Heise makes Olympic roster: "It's definitely a dream come true"

The PWHL season is about to go on a long break for the Winter Olympics.

"It's awesome," said Frost forward Taylor Heise. "It's definitely a dream come true and something I've been wanting for a very long time."

Heise is one of five Minnesotan women's hockey players heading to Italy to compete in the Winter Games. Three of them play for the Frost. For Heise, it's a long-awaited debut. She was a sure thing this time around. But in 2022, was passed over, despite being one of the nation's top college players.

"Some butterflies in the stomach," said the former star at the University of Minnesota. "I know what it feels like to not be wanted and to not make that team. So, I wanted to make sure I never felt that again. But I wasn't scared of that. I think I've done a great amount of work since 2022 and really put myself in a great spot to be on that team."

"From playing with her in college to seeing her first national team experience and the weight that's been put on her especially in Minnesota as a women's hockey player," said Frost forward and fellow Gopher alum Kelly Pannek. "She's one of the faces of women's hockey in Minnesota and she carries it well. I'm really excited for her to get to experience something that I know she's been dreaming about."

Pannek will be playing in her third Olympics and is one of eight Olympians on the Frost roster. She knows the unique energy that awaits at the Milan Cortina Games.

"Cheer on other people knowing the journey that they're on whether you know their individual journey or not, you can really understand the hardships, the sacrifices it takes to get to that point. To be able to cheer other people on in their wins as well is really fun," she said.