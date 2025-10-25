Protest at Minnesota State Capitol over Homeland Security Secretary Krist Noem visit, Trump Administration policies

One week after the historic "No Kings" Rally, another protest formed at the Minnesota State Capitol. Demonstrators shared concerns about President Trump's use of the national guard, the war in Gaza and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's visit to Minnesota on Friday.

"I'm here to stand up for my kids, grandkids, everybody" one woman told WCCO. "I'm just frightened with what's happening with this country right now."

Demonstrators occupied the intersection of University Avenue and Park Street in St. Paul.

"We do have an increase of federal officers that will be coming," said Noem while in Minneapolis on Friday. Saturday's march happened less than 24-hours after.

"We have enough ICE in Minnesota. We wait for Ice-out Day every spring, and I would like to see ICE out," said Sue from Mounds View, who was marching on the Capitol grounds. "We don't need ICE here. They're not doing the job they're supposed to be doing."

The Republican Party of Minnesota said in a statement:

""Secretary Noem represents exactly the kind of leadership Minnesotans want — tough on crime, supportive of police, and focused on safety, not slogans. Another disgraceful example of the DFL choosing politics over public safety."

A Woodbury mom says amidst the conflict, the Golden Rule is what she'll follow.

"Hate is always an easy thing to appeal to, it's very easy to make people afraid of those around them, but it never works." said Jane Masterman of Woodbury.