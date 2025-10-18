"No Kings" protest draws thousands to Minneapolis, similar protests held across Minnesota

Thousands took to the streets throughout dozens of Minnesota communities, protesting President Trump's policies. The protest was part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement.

It is the second nationally organized rally under the "No Kings movement" this year. The first was in June, designed to counter Mr. Trump's military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, as well as Trump's 79th birthday.

Marchers on Saturday voiced concerns about the National Guard being used to police cities, immigration enforcement, and "corruption and cruelty" from the Trump administration.

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith made an appearance at the Minneapolis protest.

"I really have not seen anything like it," said Smith. "There is a sense of patriotism and love of country — and that's the foundation to live off for any democracy."

"I am proud of the turnout and the people and the horn honking and so forth. That's terrific. And it scares, I believe it scares Trump, or if it doesn't, it should," said Dave Brandenburg, a former military veteran and a Lakeville resident who participated in his local "No Kings" protest.

Minnesota Representative Tom Emmer was on Fox Business News earlier this week and discussed the "No Kings" protests.

"We call it the hate America rally. Because you'll see the hate for America all over this thing when they show up," Emmer said.

"The rumor is they can't end the shutdown beforehand because this small, violent vocal group is the only one that's happy about it."

At least one Minnesotan disagrees with Emmer's comments.

"Honestly, Tom Emmer should be ashamed. That's what made me come out," said Louis Koahn of Minneapolis.

Indivisible Twin Cities, Women's March Minnesota, and the Minnesota AFL-CIO organized Saturday's protest. Indivisible Twin Cities estimates 100,000 people rallied downtown.

"There are no kings in America, and we believe in affordable health care, good jobs, safe communities, democracy, and the Constitution," said Jennifer O'Brien with Invisible Twin Cities during a press conference held Friday.

Other "No Kings" events are planned in Duluth, St. Cloud, Owatonna, and Alexandria, among other Minnesota communities.

Nationally, the events were coordinated by No Kings Coalition, which says that nearly 7 million people attended No Kings Day of Peaceful Action events in more than 2,700 cities. The group is calling it one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history.