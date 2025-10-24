Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to speak in Minneapolis about immigration enforcement

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and other federal officials will be in Minneapolis on Friday for what they are calling a discussion on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and to give an update on President Trump's immigration enforcement operations in the region.

A news conference with Noem is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Minneapolis. No other details about the event were immediately provided.

Minneapolis City Councilor Jason Chavez wrote a letter to his constituents on Thursday, saying he was "concerned" after hearing about Noem's scheduled news conference. Chavez went on to write about the city's lawsuit with eight other local governments against the Trump administration regarding the conditions it set for millions of federal dollars for emergency and disaster preparedness.

Late last month, the United States Department of Justice sued the state of Minnesota, as well as the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, over so-called "sanctuary city" policies. In the 34-page lawsuit, the department asked a judge to invalidate sections of the state constitution, city codes in St. Paul and Minneapolis and Hennepin County administrative orders. Federal prosecutors claim the collective policies that prevent local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are unconstitutional.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have city ordinances that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The state of Minnesota has no law making it a "sanctuary state" for undocumented immigrants.

After word spread about Noem's news conference, groups announced plans to gather in protest.

