Minnesota Democrats call for Pete Hegseth's ouster as defense secretary

Prominent Minnesota Democrats are calling for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's firing or resignation following a second incident of him sharing operational details of the U.S. military in a Signal chat.

Last month, Hegseth detailed impending U.S. airstrikes in Yemen in a private Signal chat that included his wife, brother and personal attorney, sources familiar with the messages told CBS News. The messages were sent on the same day that he shared similar military plans in a separate Signal chat that inadvertently included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, is a former Fox News producer who holds no official role at the Department of Defense. Hegseth's brother, Phil Hegseth, and the defense secretary's longtime personal attorney Tim Parlatore both hold positions at the Pentagon, but it's not clear why either would require advance knowledge of strike plans in this case.

The messages sparked widespread concern over how senior officials handle sensitive military information.

"Pete Hegseth has to go ASAP," DFL chair posts

Democrats from Hegseth's home state of Minnesota are among those calling for his resignation or firing.

"My fellow Democrats and I warned the public that Mr. Hegseth was grossly unqualified to serve as Secretary of Defense," U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum said in a social media post. "It has become clear that not only is he incompetent, but his actions are jeopardizing our national security. The time has come for Secretary Hegseth to resign."

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said in a post on X that Hegseth "never should've been hired in the first place" and "his gross negligence in putting our service members at risk is more than enough to be fired for."

"It was clear from the start that Hegseth was incompetent, and his incompetence would make all of us less safe," U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said. "Especially those that serve in the military. The question is when will Republicans finally call for him to be gone."

Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party, said the "military is in chaos" and national security information is not safe.

"Our adversaries are overjoyed," Martin said in the X post. "Pete Hegseth has to go ASAP."

WCCO has reached out to GOP members of U.S. Congress from Minnesota for comment.

Hegseth lashes out at the media

In response to the latest Signal chat revelations, Hegseth claimed the media had used "anonymous sources from disgruntled, former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people, and ruin their reputation."

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said no classified information was shared in the chat.

In public, President Trump has stood by the defense secretary, telling reporters Monday Hegseth is "doing a great job" and denying any dysfunction at the Pentagon.

Multiple top Hegseth aides were fired late last week and Hegseth's chief of staff is moving to a new role at the Pentagon, a senior defense official told CBS News.

The second Signal chat was first reported by The New York Times.

