Pheasant numbers up 101% in southwestern Minnesota this hunting season

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold winters and dry summers can have different impacts on animals in our state. Despite challenging weather patterns, pheasant numbers have taken off in southwestern Minnesota.

"That unspoken bond between you and your dog is magical," Joe Berglove said.

On a cool, breezy November morning, WCCO photographer Joe Berglove and his dog, Remy, searched for western Minnesota pheasants.

"She's whining. She's saying, 'Dad, let's get on with the hunt,'" Berglove said.

"When you are hunting with Joe it's like hunting with a professional guide. The guy has been hunting his whole life and Remy is a great dog," John Lauritsen said.

And on this day, we were in luck. There was no shortage of birds. But according to the DNR, luck has nothing to do with it.

"One thing that we do know is that if you have habitat, you will have pheasants," Tim Lyons, Upland Game Research Scientist with the DNR, said.

Lyons said pheasant numbers are up 101% in southwestern Minnesota, and 38% in west central Minnesota. Weather has been more favorable in those areas, but he also credits landowners and conservation efforts for the pheasant boom.

"That's the part of the state where we have our most grassland. Our most protected areas," Lyons said.

Native grasses and flowers provide cover from predators and insects for food. By securing a certain amount of habitat each year, the DNR says pheasants aren't the only birds benefitting.

"Not just pheasants, I think that was another part of the state where we had good numbers of partridge which we've sort of seen decline over the years. And they are up. So I think there are a lot of good opportunities for hunters in that part of the state," Lyons said.

It's something WCCO witnessed firsthand.

"It's fun to see as many pheasants as we saw today. It's just great," said Joe. "Remy did great. She always does her job so well. And she's my best buddy."

The DNR said pheasant numbers are down a little bit in other parts of the state, including southeastern Minnesota which was hit hard by drought this year.