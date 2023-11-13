Minnesotan among 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

MINNEAPOLIS — The Department of Defense on Monday confirmed that a soldier from Minnesota was among five soldiers killed during military aircraft training over the Mediterranean Sea.

The DOD says the soldiers were in an MH-60 Blackhawk conducting aerial refueling training Friday when the helicopter "experienced an in-flight emergency" that resulted in the crash. The DOD says there are no indications that the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions.

A U.S. official earlier confirmed to CBS News the five dead service members were special operations forces who had been deployed to Cyprus in case an evacuation of Lebanon or Israel was ordered.

The DOD released the identities of the deceased on Monday, including 24-year-old Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe of Mankato, Minnesota.

The other soldiers were identified as:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona



According to the DOD, the U.S. Army's Combat Readiness Center is investigating the crash.

Statements from POTUS, Secretary of Defense

President Joe Biden released a statement Sunday. Read it in full below.

"Today, Jill and I mourn the loss of 5 American service members who died when their aircraft crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during a routine training mission. Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day. They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation. Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who have lost a precious loved one-a piece of their soul. Our entire nation shares their grief. And, during this weekend when we pause to honor our nation's veterans, we once more affirm the sacred obligation we bear to those who volunteer to serve our nation as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. We pray for the families of all our fallen warriors today and every day."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III also released a statement Sunday.

"We mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea late Friday evening.



"While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe. They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice.



"My prayers are with the patriots we have lost today and their families, loved ones, and teammates."