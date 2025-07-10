Paul McCartney to play U.S. Bank Stadium in October as part of "Got Back" tour

Paul McCartney bringing "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Paul McCartney bringing "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Paul McCartney bringing "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium will host Paul McCartney in what organizers touted as one of the biggest shows in Minnesota history.

McCartney will play the venue on Oct. 17 as part of his "Got Back" tour. It will be his first appearance in Minnesota in nearly a decade.

Voice of the Minnesota Vikings Paul Allen, U.S. Bank Stadium General Manager Shannon Kelly and Live Nation Market President Josh Lacey were all present for the announcement Thursday morning, where they revealed a custom No. 25 Vikings jersey for the ex-Beatle.

WCCO

Lacey said it will be a "historic concert by a truly global icon."

Fans can register for early access to tickets on McCartney's website. Presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., while sales to the general public will begin July 18 at 10 a.m.

McCartney last performed in Minnesota in 2016 at Target Center.

McCartney teased his upcoming tour on his Instagram account earlier with a picture of two guitar picks, one emblazoned with his name and the other reading "GOT BACK IN 2025."

U.S. Bank Stadium has previously hosted acts such as Metallica, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift, among others.

This story will be updated.