Taylor Swift thanks fans after 2 nights of shows in Minneapolis: "Loved every second of it"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift says the crowds she saw in Minneapolis over the weekend were "some of the most generous."

On Sunday, the iconic musician posted a thank you to fans following two nights of shows in downtown Minneapolis.

"Loved every second of it," she wrote. "Thanks to everyone there."

Got to play shows for some of the most generous crowds this weekend in Minneapolis ☺️☺️☺️ Loved every second of it. Thanks to everyone there. And now we’re soo close to Speak Now (my version!) Only 1️⃣2️⃣ days left! See you next weekend Cincinnati! pic.twitter.com/anTCHla9wD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2023

Swift added that she's excited for the release of her version of the "Speak Now" album. Her next stop is Cincinnati, Ohio.