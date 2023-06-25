Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor Swift thanks fans after 2 nights of shows in Minneapolis: "Loved every second of it"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Downpour leaves Swifties soaked
Downpour leaves Swifties soaked 00:39

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift says the crowds she saw in Minneapolis over the weekend were "some of the most generous."

RELATED: Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral

On Sunday, the iconic musician posted a thank you to fans following two nights of shows in downtown Minneapolis.

"Loved every second of it," she wrote. "Thanks to everyone there."

Swift added that she's excited for the release of her version of the "Speak Now" album. Her next stop is Cincinnati, Ohio. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.