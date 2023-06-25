Taylor Swift thanks fans after 2 nights of shows in Minneapolis: "Loved every second of it"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift says the crowds she saw in Minneapolis over the weekend were "some of the most generous."
RELATED: Taylor Swift sings surprise song at Minneapolis show after fan's post honoring late brother goes viral
On Sunday, the iconic musician posted a thank you to fans following two nights of shows in downtown Minneapolis.
"Loved every second of it," she wrote. "Thanks to everyone there."
Swift added that she's excited for the release of her version of the "Speak Now" album. Her next stop is Cincinnati, Ohio.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.