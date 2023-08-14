Ed Sheeran concert breaks U.S. Bank Stadium attendance record

MINNEAPOLIS -- After delighting fans with a surprise appearance at Mall of America on Saturday, Ed Sheeran headed to U.S. Bank Stadium for what ended up being a record-breaking concert.

Sheeran's show drew 72,102 people, which is the all-time concert attendance record, according to the stadium.

This was Sheeran's first time playing in Minnesota since 2018. The night before playing U.S. Bank Stadium, he performed at the State Theatre.

At his surprise MOA stop, Sheeran worked the counter, built with fans and played his hit "Lego House."

Note: The video above first aired Aug. 12, 2023.