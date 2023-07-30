11 arrested during undercover operation in St. Paul, 4 trafficking victims recovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Law enforcement officials say they recovered four trafficking victims and arrested 11 people as the result of a two-day operation in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension-led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted an operation on Thursday and Friday where undercover agents posed as minors or sex buyers.

Suspects chatted online with the investigators, who then arrested the suspects as they arrived at an arranged meeting place for an encounter.

The BCA says that four women were recovered from trafficking situations. Additionally, ten people were booked on probable cause of solicitation of a minor under 18 years of age for prostitution and one person was booked on probable cause promotion of prostitution.

Breaking Free, a victim advocate organization, provided services to victims in recovery.

Victims of trafficking can get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or texting "HELP" to 233733.

The BCA says anyone can report a suspected trafficking situation by calling the BCA at 877-996-6222 or emailing bca.tips@state.mn.us.