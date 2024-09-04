Park Tavern reopens days after deadly patio crash: "It didn't have to happen"

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Park Tavern in St. Louis Park opened its doors Wednesday for the first time since a tragic drunk-driving crash.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey died in the incident. Folkerts worked there as a server. Harvey was there with a group of co-workers from Methodist Hospital.

There's a growing memorial outside Park Tavern, bringing in hundreds — including Heidi Egan, who drove an hour and a half to pay respects.

"All the innocent people who came to enjoy themselves, have time with family and friends and just lost their lives for something so avoidable. It didn't have to happen," Egan said.

Kristina Folkerts and Gabe Harvey GoFundMe

As people continue to grieve, Park Tavern owner Phil Weber hopes to give them a place to mourn.

He's still overwhelmed by the support he's seen.

"It is that reinforcement, it's just tremendous. It lifts your spirits a little bit. It warms you right to your heart," Weber said.

Harvey's family and friends are mourning the man they say brought sunshine with him.

"When something like this happens to a stranger, it's awful and you feel bad, but when it's someone you know, who's had such an amazing impact on the people around them. There aren't words to describe that particular pain," Helene said.

Fifty-six-year-old Steven Bailey, the man accused of driving through the Park Tavern patio, had his first day in court on Wednesday. He faces 11 criminal charges, including those for killing Folkerts and Harvey.

Bailey also has a history of DWIs, according to his driving record. The last one was in 2014.