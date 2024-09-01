Watch CBS News
2 killed, 3 injured after motorist drives into outdoor bar patio in St. Louis Park

By Kirsten Mitchell, Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Two people are dead and at least three others are injured after a driver drove through an outside patio area in the west metro Sunday night.

According to St. Louis Park city officials, surveillance video shows a male driver entering the Park Tavern parking lot around 8 p.m. The video shows him attempting to park and then driving into the outside patio. 

The driver has been arrested for criminal vehicular homicide. 

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.  

The scene remains active as the Minnesota State Patrol reconstructs what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 952-942-2618.

The St. Louis Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies including the Hopkins, Minnetonka, and Wayzata police departments as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Park Tavern is located on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.  

This is a developing story. Check back on WCCO for more.

