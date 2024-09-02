Hospital employee, server killed in "horrific" Park Tavern patio crash

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A hospital employee and server are dead after what the Park Tavern owner called a "horrific" fatal patio crash Sunday evening.

At around 8 p.m., a man drove into the St. Louis Park establishment's parking lot and, after attempting to park, drove his car into the outside patio area. Two people were killed and three others were injured, city officials said.

The driver was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide. He's identified as a 56-year-old St. Louis Park man. He has not yet been formally charged.

Names of the victims have not officially been released, but Park Tavern owner Phil Weber did confirm with WCCO that one of the deceased victims was a server at the restaurant. She was a mother of three and a generational employee as her mother also used to work at the bar.

"Being here as long as we've had, we've had quite a few people pass away, but not in this manner," Weber said. "This is just horrific. Nobody could even believe this is what happened."

A memorial is growing at the scene of the fatal incident. WCCO

The Minnesota Nurses Association also confirmed that employees at Methodist Hospital were among the victims, including the deceased. The hospital is located just over 1 mile southeast of Park Tavern.

"The entire MNA family mourns the loss of those who were killed, and we are keeping those who were injured in our thoughts. The days and weeks ahead will be difficult, and nurses will stick together to get through it," MNA said in a statement.

Park Tavern is closed until further notice while the staff processes this loss and picks the pieces back up. Meanwhile, a memorial has grown on the patio. The owner assured WCCO that the restaurant will continue to be the heart of St. Louis Park and will recover from this tragedy.