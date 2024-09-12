Community to gather Thursday at funeral for Park Tavern server killed in patio crash

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — One of the victims killed in a patio crash at Park Tavern Bar and Grill in St. Louis Park will be laid to rest on Thursday.

The restaurant will be closed for lunch so staff can attend the funeral for 30-year-old server Kristina Folkerts at Westwood Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park.

The memorial outside Park Tavern still stands nearly two weeks after police say 56-year-old Steven Bailey crashed into the restaurant's patio, killing Folkerts and Methodist Hospital nurse Gabe Harvey. At least nine people were also hurt.

Police say Bailey's blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit following the crash.

Kristina Folkerts GoFundMe

In an online obituary, Folkerts is described as a mother of three who loved her kids and Park Tavern family immensely. Her loved ones also say she was an ambitious woman and hard worker who had a passion for photography.

An online fundraiser has brought in more than $217,000 to help Folkerts' family. It also states Park Tavern is currently in the process of creating a trust fund to help provide for her children in the future.

Park Tavern will reopen at 3 p.m. Thursday following her memorial service.

Bailey, of St. Louis Park, was originally charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation. But days after filing charges, the Hennepin County Attorney's office added two counts of third-degree murder after viewing surveillance video of the crash.

Authorities say Bailey has five previous DWI convictions between 1985 and 2014. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Oct. 1.